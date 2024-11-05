P1.8M illegal drugs seized; 6 people nabbed

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested six drug suspects and seized around 263 grams of illegal drugs worth P1.8 million in a series of drug busts conducted from November 4 to November 5, 2024.

Among those arrested were high-value individuals (HVI), a Tokhang surrenderer, and two minors.

In one of the operations, alias Vary, 19, of Barangay Quintin Salas, Jaro District, and two minors -- 16 and 14 years old – were nabbed by police for possession of 130 grams of shabu worth P884,000.

The operation was led by Police Major Eduardo Siacon Jr., officer-in charge of Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 9, and conducted in Barangay Tabuc Suba, Jaro District at 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, November 5.

Another operation led to the arrest of alias Nonoy, 33, along Sunset Boulevard in Barangay Sooc, Arevalo District. Around three grams of shabu, valued at P20,400, were seized from the suspect.

At 3 p.m. of November 4, a team from ICPS 4 conducted a buy-bust in Barangay Kasing-Kasing, Molo District, and arrested a tricycle driver known as Lito.

Police confiscated around 50 grams of shabu valued at P340,000 from Lito.

Police led by Captain Roque Gimeno III of ICPS 1 also arrested a 42-year-old Tokhang surrenderer in Barangay Muelle Loney.

The team seized around 80 grams of shabu with a street value of P544,000.

Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky lauded the operation, saying: “We recognized the continuing effort of the Iloilo City Police Office in the campaign against illegal drugs. Also, our sincere appreciation to the support and commitment of the community and the other law enforcement agencies in this fight.”

Icpo Director Police Colonel Kim Legada commended the police units involved. “Our commitment to protecting the community and bringing criminals to justice remains steadfast,” he said.

All suspects were placed under police custody and will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165. The minors were turned over to the Iloilo City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas commended the Icpo for its anti-drug operations and crime prevention efforts.

"I would like to extend my profound commendation to the Iloilo City Police Office for its persistent commitment to upholding peace, order, and security across Iloilo City. The Iloilo City Government’s support has played a key role in these accomplishments, proving our serious commitment to fighting illegal drugs and enhancing public safety. Icpo’s achievements in crime prevention, ordinance enforcement, and, critically, in anti-drug operations, highlight our combined efforts," Treñas said.

Under Treñas' administration, over P477 million has been allocated to the Icpo since 2019, providing resources like patrol vehicles and firearms. This has strengthened Icpo’s operational capacity, leading to 1,904 arrests in anti-illegal drug operations from 2019 to 2024. (Leo Solinap)