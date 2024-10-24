P1M illegal drugs seized in Iloilo City, 2 high-value suspects arrested

ILOILO

ILOILO. Recovered from two arrested high-value suspects, alias Boss/Boyet and alias Madam/Sipa, in Iloilo City, were 150 grams of suspected shabu worth P1,020,000 in a police operation conducted on October 23, 2024.
POLICE in Iloilo City authorities arrested two drug suspects in an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Desamparados, Jaro District, Iloilo City on October 23, 2024.

The operation, which began at 4:54 p.m., led to the confiscation of about 150 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P1,020,000.

The arrested suspects were identified by their aliases, Boss, 57, and Madam, 30, both residents of the barangay. The operation was carried out by the Iloilo City Police Office, Drug Enforcement Unit, and Iloilo City Police Station 9, targeting the two suspects who had been marked as high-value individuals due to their involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Seven plastic sachets and four knot-tied plastic sachets containing the illegal substance were recovered during the operation.

Police Regional Office-Western Visayas Regional Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, praised the success of the operation, recognizing the efforts of the involved police units.

The suspects are currently held in police custody and will be charged with violating Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)

