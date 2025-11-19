P200,000 rewards up after bomb threats disrupt 21 schools

ILOILO Governor Arthur “Toto” Defensor Jr. announced Wednesday, November 19, 2025, a P100,000 reward for any information that can identify those responsible for a string of bomb threats sent to 21 schools in Iloilo City, Iloilo province, and Antique.

Another P100,000 reward was offered by the Iloilo City Government, bringing the total to P200,000.

The recent threats resulted in class suspensions and triggered emergency responses from police and school officials.

Defensor said the Provincial Government will support investigators with compensation for intelligence that can directly help determine the individuals behind the messages.

“We plan to offer also a reward for any information that will be used effectively, that will be effective in determining the perpetrators or the perpetrator. Like the city, it’s going to be P100,000. For any useful information that will actually lead to something concrete na to do,” Defensor said.

Defensor initiated an inter-agency meeting on Wednesday to tackle the ongoing series of bomb threats.

During the meeting, Defensor emphasized the urgent need for involved agencies to take swift action to combat these threats.

He underscored the importance of ensuring the safety and security of the local populace amid these alarming incidents.

Authorities confirmed that the institutions that received bomb threats as of 2 p.m. Wednesday were: