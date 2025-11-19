P200,000 rewards up after bomb threats disrupt 21 schools

ILOILO Governor Arthur “Toto” Defensor Jr. announced Wednesday, November 19, 2025, a P100,000 reward for any information that can identify those responsible for a string of bomb threats sent to 21 schools in Iloilo City, Iloilo province, and Antique.
Another P100,000 reward was offered by the Iloilo City Government, bringing the total to P200,000.
The recent threats resulted in class suspensions and triggered emergency responses from police and school officials.
Defensor said the Provincial Government will support investigators with compensation for intelligence that can directly help determine the individuals behind the messages.
“We plan to offer also a reward for any information that will be used effectively, that will be effective in determining the perpetrators or the perpetrator. Like the city, it’s going to be P100,000. For any useful information that will actually lead to something concrete na to do,” Defensor said.
Defensor initiated an inter-agency meeting on Wednesday to tackle the ongoing series of bomb threats.
During the meeting, Defensor emphasized the urgent need for involved agencies to take swift action to combat these threats.
He underscored the importance of ensuring the safety and security of the local populace amid these alarming incidents.
Authorities confirmed that the institutions that received bomb threats as of 2 p.m. Wednesday were:
University of the Philippines–Visayas
University of San Agustin Basic Education Department
Iloilo Science and Technology University–Main Campus
West Visayas State University–Main Campus
Iloilo National High School
Hua Siong College of Iloilo
Central Philippine University
Colegio De San Jose
St. Therese–MTC Colleges La Fiesta Site
St. Therese–MTC Colleges Magdalo Site
University of San Agustin
Molo City High
Ramon Avanceña National High School
St. Robert’s International School
Fort San Pedro National High School
Jalandoni Memorial National High School
Iloilo Doctors College
Hibao-an Integrated School Mandurriao
University of Antique–Main Campus
West Visayas State University–Lambunao Campus
Balabag Elementary School in Pavia, Iloilo
The governor convened the Provincial Peace and Order Council to coordinate with law enforcement agencies. He instructed them to address the matter urgently, citing the widespread disruptions to classes and the concern raised among parents and students.
Police units across Western Visayas remain on heightened alert as verification and investigation continue.
In Iloilo City, Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas also announced the P100,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the individuals behind the threats that disrupted classes in several public and private schools on Monday, November 17.
She made the announcement after meeting with the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit in Western Visayas, and the National Bureau of Investigation in Western Visayas to discuss security measures.
The Icpo recorded nine bomb threats beginning last week, prompting the mayor to call for a multi-agency security briefing.
“The Iloilo City Government will give P100,000 reward to those who can pinpoint who is responsible for this corruption. Sad day, we will see a lot of public and private schools having their classes disturbed due to the consecutive bomb threats. We are serious about this. This is not just the issue of the education of the youth, but also the security issue of the round city,” Treñas said.
Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) continues to coordinate with the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit, National Bureau of Investigation, and other support agencies as investigations progress.
Heightened patrols, school inspections, and security protocols were implemented following the reports.
Authorities said all threats were subjected to verification procedures, with bomb squads and K-9 units dispatched to affected campuses.
No explosives were found during inspections, but officials stressed that operations will continue until the sources of the threats are identified.
Both the provincial and city governments urged the public to report any relevant information.
Officials emphasized the importance of community cooperation to prevent further disruptions and ensure safety across school communities, particularly with multiple institutions receiving threats within days.
Investigators are examining digital traces from the messages and coordinating with cybercrime specialists to track the origin of the threats.
Police also assured parents and school administrators that monitoring will remain strict while classes gradually resume.
Authorities stressed that making false threats is a criminal offense, specifically under Presidential Decree 1721, which stipulates that bomb jokes or hoaxes can result in severe consequences, including imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of P40,000, or both.
The Iloilo Police Provincial Office has urged the public to refrain from behaviors that could incite panic and compromise public safety. (Leo Solinap)