P2.1M shabu seized, 2 arrested in La Paz buy-bust operation

THE Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 and the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU)-Western Visayas confiscated P2,108,000 worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation conducted in Barangay Rizal Lapuz, La Paz District, Iloilo City on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

At 11:15 p.m., two individuals, known as alias Papz and alias Biboy, were arrested by the police.

Alias Papz is a 35-year-old unemployed male who has been labeled as a high-value individual (HVI).

Alias Biboy is a 47-year-old unemployed male who is classified as a street-level individual (SLI).

The suspects were apprehended after selling three sachets of suspected shabu to an undercover police officer in exchange for buy-bust money.

During a search, several items were found.

These included three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu. Five more sachets of suspected shabu were also discovered, along with seven knot-tied transparent plastic bags containing the same substance.

The search also uncovered several items, including buy-bust money, cash believed to be from illegal drug activity, a digital weighing scale, an improvised drug paraphernalia known as a "tooter," a roll of aluminum foil, an Android cellular phone, and various non-drug items.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas commended the involved units for the successful operation.

"Congratulations on this laudable accomplishment. Continue your perseverance and commitment to duty, and I urge you to intensify our campaign against illegal drug traffickers," Wanky said.

The arrested individuals are currently detained at ICPS2 and will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)