P2.2 million shabu seized, 5 arrested in Iloilo City

DRUG operations in Iloilo City led to the seizure of P2,237,200 worth of suspected shabu in Mandurriao, City Proper, Jaro and La Paz Districts on February 21, 2024.

Five high-value individuals (HVIs) were arrested during these four operations.

At 11:50 a.m. on February 21, an operation was conducted in Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao District, resulting in the apprehension of alias Jeffrey.

Iloilo City Police Station 5 (ICPS5) conducted an operation to arrest the suspect buying illegal drugs as part of their anti-drug efforts in the area.

Police seized approximately 60 grams of suspected shabu valued at P408,000. Police confiscated nine bags believed to contain shabu, buy-bust money, and other items indicating involvement in illegal drug trade operations.

At 2:30 p.m., ICPS1 led another operation in Barangay Rizal Pala-Pala 1, City Proper, Iloilo City.

They seized about 92 grams of suspected shabu worth P625,600.

Undercover police officers arrested two HVIs, Erme and Christo, during an operation where they were caught planning to sell a plastic bag of suspected shabu to an undercover officer.

ICPS1 recovered 19 plastic bags believed to hold shabu, buy-bust money, and other items.

Aside from ICPS1, several law enforcement groups, including the Iloilo City Police Office-City Drug Enforcement Unit (ICPO-CDEU), Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat), Iloilo City Mobile Force Company (ICMFC), Highway Patrol Group 6 (HPG6), and Police Drug Enforcement Group- Special Operations Unit 6 (PDEG SOU6), worked together on the operation.

At 9:30 p.m., a 33-year-old waiter from Janiuay, Iloilo, known as alias James, was apprehended during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tabuc Suba in Jaro District by ICPS3 and ICPO-CDEU.

Around 115 grams of substance suspected to be shabu, with a street value estimated at P782,000, were recovered during the operation.

Police discovered four small sachets and two knotted plastic bags believed to contain shabu, along with buy-bust money and other items indicating involvement in illegal drug trade operations.

At 11:20 p.m., a 27-year-old man known as alias Leo, tagged as a HVI, was arrested by ICPS2 and ICMFC during an anti-illegal drugs buy-bust operation in Barangay Nabitasan, La Paz District, Iloilo City.

During the operation, authorities confiscated one plastic sachet of suspected shabu as the buy-bust item, twenty plastic sachets of suspected shabu for possession, buy-bust money, and various non-drug items.

Approximately 62 grams of suspected shabu were confiscated, valued at P421,600 based on the standard drug price.

Multiple suspects have been apprehended and are now being held in different city locations under the custody of various ICPS facilities, including ICPS1, ICPS2, ICPS3 and ICPS5.

Arrested individuals face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Drugs seized will be given to the Regional Forensic Unit (RFU)-Western Visayas for laboratory testing.

Acting Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, director of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas, praised the working groups' ability to work together and emphasized the PNP's dedication to protecting the people of Western Visayas' safety and well-being.

"I commend the dedicated efforts of the operating units for their unwavering commitment to fighting the menace of illegal drugs in Iloilo City. This operation manifests the PRO6 commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the people in the community," Wanky said. (SunStar Philippines)