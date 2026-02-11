P2.24 million shabu seized, HVI arrested in Jaro buy-bust

OPERATIVES of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and a street-value individual (SVI) and seized about 330 grams of suspected shabu worth P2,244,000 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tabuc Suba, Jaro District, Iloilo City at 6:35 p.m. on February 10, 2026.

Arrested were alias Boss, 33, single, a resident of District 3, Sibalom, Antique, listed as an HVI; and alias Marian, 25, single, a resident of Barangay Tabuc Suba, Jaro District, Iloilo City, listed as an SVI.

Based on intelligence monitoring, Boss was allegedly involved in the procurement of illegal drugs from Iloilo City for distribution in the First District of Iloilo and the Province of Antique.

Seized during the operation were 15 heat-sealed plastic sachets and four knot-tied plastic bags containing suspected shabu, weighing about 330 grams with an estimated street value of P2,244,000. Also recovered were the marked buy-bust money, one Taurus pistol with a loaded chamber and one magazine inserted, and several drug and non-drug paraphernalia.

The operation was carried out by joint operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas, the Police Drug Enforcement Group – Special Operations Unit in Western Visayas, the Regional Intelligence Division in Western Visayas, the Antique Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, and Iloilo City Police Station 9 under the Iloilo City Police Office.

The arrested suspects are now in police custody.

Boss will face charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, for the sale and possession of illegal drugs. He will also be charged under RA 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, for possession of an unlicensed firearm, which carries a penalty of up to 12 years in prison.

Marian will be charged with violation of Section 11 of RA 9165 for possession of illegal drugs. Under the law, the offenses carry penalties ranging from life imprisonment to death and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10,000,000.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, said the operation was the result of intensive intelligence monitoring, case buildup, and a community tip.

“This successful operation underscores the effectiveness of intelligence-driven policing and strong inter-unit cooperation. PRO 6 remains relentless in its campaign against illegal drugs to protect our communities and ensure the safety and security of the people of Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

PRO 6 reiterated its commitment to sustain intensified anti-illegal drug operations in support of the Philippine National Police campaign for safer and drug-free communities in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)