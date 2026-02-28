P2.46M shabu seized in Ajuy, suspect arrested

POLICE arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized approximately 362 grams of shabu valued at P2,461,600 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Antonio, Ajuy, Iloilo at 7:15 p.m. on February 27, 2026.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) provincial director, said the suspect, alias Mon, 38, a farmer, fell to the Ajuy Municipal Police Station (MPS) Station Drug Enforcement Team. The arrest followed a month of surveillance.

The operation stemmed from citizen reports regarding the suspect’s involvement in illegal drugs. Authorities confirmed the suspect sourced drugs from Iloilo City for distribution in Ajuy and neighboring towns.

Police seized the shabu with a standard drug price of P2,461,600.

The suspect remains in Ajuy MPS custody. He faces charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Razalan praised the team led by Police Captain Aileen Lacrite, Ajuy MPS officer-in-charge.

“Congratulations Ajuy MPS sa inyo madinalag-on nga pagkadakop sang isa na naman ka-newly identified high-value drug personality. Ginapasalamatan man naton ang hugot nga suporta kag pagsalig sang aton mga pumuluyo sa banwa sang Ajuy. Padayon ang aton mabaskog nga kampanya kontra ilegal nga droga sa bug-os nga probinsya,” Razalan said.

(Congratulations Ajuy MPS on your successful arrest of another newly identified high-value drug personality. We also thank the strong support and trust of our people in Ajuy town. Our strong campaign against illegal drugs continues throughout the province.)

The Ippo said it will continue its campaign against illegal drugs across Iloilo. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)