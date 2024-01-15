P257-M fund for plazas rehab

THE Iloilo City Government has spent for the restoration of plazas to bring back the open spaces for people to enjoy, relax, bond and do their get-together activities.

City Hall has initially funded P257 million for major makeover of Jaro Plaza with P90 million, La Paz Plaza with P75 million, Arevalo Plaza with P46 million, Plaza Libertad in City Proper with P30 million, and Mandurriao with P10 million.

"The plazas are being restored by the city because we want to make public spaces available to our constituents; which are very important as it gives people a place to rethink and recharge," Mayor Jerry Treñas said.

The Ilonggos can proudly see where their taxes are going, he added.

Plaza Libertad also got P19 million and Mandurriao Plaza with P17 million, or a total of P36 million from the Green, Green, Green Program of the Department of Budget and Management and Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Jaro Plaza Bandstand, Belfry, and Lopez Jaena Shrine, as well as Molo Plaza were funded by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

The plazas are now attracting crowds particularly on late afternoon to evening as they became favorite hangout place for both Ilonggos and visitors alike.

Statues of Ilonggo heroes and history icons were also installed to instill a sense of pride and for the young generation to know the rich heritage.

Landscaping and lighting, as well as speakers and fountain were set up to make a laidback yet modern vibe.

Plaza Libertad has paved way for an assembly area now being used for Monday’s flag-raising ceremony and other programs organized by offices.

The plazas’ perimeters have been opened for easy access, except for La Paz which will be installed with grilled fence to secure the facilities inside.

A retention pond and improved drainage system have transformed the area into flood-free by catching rainwater which can be utilized for watering of plants.

The football field will be provided with lights so that the players can still play at night.

The development of La Paz Plaza has been added with features including Koi Lagoon and proposed Butterfly Garden, in partnership with the private sector.

Meanwhile, as the improvements are leading to completion, concerns were raised regarding Jaro Gym as an eyesore, thus, it will be relocated to Alta Tierra Subdivision.

The Liga ng mga Barangay office will be replaced by a community center cum library in front of the church.

These development projects definitely contribute to the improvement of the whole city and always benefit the welfare of every Ilonggo. (PR)