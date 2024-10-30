P2.7M cigarettes seized; 3 nabbed in Negros Occidental

THREE suspected smugglers were arrested in an anti-smuggling operation in Barangay San Juan, Binalbagan, Negros Occidental on October 29, 2024.

The operation, led by Police Colonel Ervin Glenn Provido, chief of Regional Maritime Unit (RMU) Western Visayas, led to the confiscation of a variety of cigarette brands, including Delta, Tourism Menthol, and Fort Menthol, with an overall estimated market value of P2,740,000.

Authorities, including the Binalbagan Municipal Police Station (MPS), intercepted the suspects around 6:08 a.m. and seized a white van loaded with 13 master cases of Delta cigarettes, 50 reams of Platinum Seven, 100 reams of Dunston, 23 master cases of Tourism Menthol, and 24 master cases of Fort Menthol.

Officials valued the confiscated items at approximately P650 per ream, and each pack at P65.

The three suspected smugglers, all residents of Negros Occidental, were arrested for violating Republic Act 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act of 2016.

The seized items were inventoried on-site in the presence of Barangay Kagawad Vincent Aguillon and representatives from the Bureau of Customs in Western Visayas.

Two additional recording devices were used for accurate documentation.

The suspects were briefed on their legal rights and were cautioned against mistreatment in their native dialect.

They were then taken to Bacolod City Maritime Police Station for processing, while the van and pieces of evidence were secured for the filing of charges.

The RMU Western Visayas said the operation was part of an ongoing effort to clamp down on smuggling.

From January to October 30, 2024, police conducted eight operations, resulting in the seizure of P4,520,571 worth of smuggled cigarettes and the arrest of 14 individuals.

During these operations, authorities confiscated 2,061 reams, nine boxes, 77 cases, and 260 packs of counterfeit or smuggled cigarettes. Six operations were conducted solely by RMU Western Visayas, while two were joint operations with other agencies. All cases have since been filed.

The RMU Western Visayas operations underscored the commitment of Western Visayas law enforcement in cracking down on illegal smuggling activities, aiming to protect legitimate businesses and public health. (Leo Solinap)