P2.7M in shabu seized, 3 HVIs arrested

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) seized around 400 grams of shabu worth P2.72 million and arrested three high-value individuals (HVIs) during two separate anti-drug operations in Iloilo province on May 12, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, commended the operating units and reaffirmed the Philippine National Police’s commitment to an intensified anti-illegal drug campaign.

“This accomplishment reflects the strong commitment and teamwork of our operating units in keeping illegal drugs away from our communities,” Ligan said. “We will continue to intensify our operations against individuals involved in illegal drug activities to ensure the safety and security of the people of Western Visayas.”

The largest seizure occurred around 11:30 p.m. in Barangay Pandac, Pavia. Operatives confiscated roughly 320 grams of shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P2,176,000.

Arrested were alias “Joel,” 42, and alias “Agi,” 26. Authorities identified both as HVIs who had been under monitoring for more than a month.

Recovered from the suspects were 10 heat-sealed sachets and four knot-tied bags of a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, along with buy-bust money, a motorcycle, and various drug paraphernalia.

The operation was a joint effort by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU 6), the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU 6), the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG-SOU 6), and Pavia Municipal Police Station (MPS).

Earlier that day, at 3:39 p.m., joint operatives conducted a buy-bust in Barangay Almeñana, Lemery. The operation resulted in the arrest of alias “Nik,” 26, another high-value suspect. Authorities confiscated about 80 grams of shabu worth P544,000.

All three suspects are in police custody and face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Specifically, they are charged with the sale and possession of dangerous drugs and conspiracy to commit illegal drug offenses.

The confiscated substances will undergo qualitative and quantitative examination at the crime laboratory. Investigators are currently working to determine if the suspects have links to larger drug syndicates operating within Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)