P2.7M 'shabu' seized; 3 nabbed in Iloilo City drug bust

POLICE arrested three high-value drug suspects and seized an estimated P2.7 million worth of substance believed to be shabu in an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Bito-on, Jaro, Iloilo City, on October 29, 2024.

Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) Director Police Colonel Kim Legada commended the operatives involved, emphasizing the importance of dedication to duty in the fight against illegal drugs.

“Your success is a clear manifestation of your unwavering commitment and dedication to your duty to those we have sworn to serve. I salute you, and I urge you to maintain the intensity of our campaign in partnership with the community for a drug-free Iloilo City. In unity and cooperation, we will win this battle,” Legada said.

Police Regional Office Western Visayass (PRO 6) Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky commended the effort between law enforcement and the community in securing the arrests.

“I greatly appreciate the collective effort of our police, the community, and other law enforcement agencies that resulted in the successful arrest of these three suspects. Rest assured that we will keep pursuing the remaining drug personalities in the region," Wanky said.

The operation, conducted around 8:55 p.m., was led by the Icpo-Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and supported by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU)-Western Visayas and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region (PDEA)-Western Visayas.

The suspects were identified by their aliases -- Hyder, 24, Sharei, 22, and Anton, 30.

All three are residents of Barangay Bito-on and have been tagged as high value individuals (HVI) in the region’s ongoing anti-drug campaign.

Police recovered around 400 grams or P2,720,000 worth of “shabu,” distributed in five sachets, including the buy-bust item, and four additional knot-tied transparent plastic sachets.

The operation also seized buy-bust money and other items unrelated to drugs.

The suspects are now in police custody, facing charges under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)