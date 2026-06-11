P2.8M 'shabu,' firearm seized; 6 drug suspects arrested in Iloilo

SIX alleged drug personalities, including three high-value individuals (HVIs), were arrested while about 400 grams of suspected shabu worth P2.72 million and a firearm were seized in separate anti-illegal drug operations conducted by the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) in Iloilo City and Iloilo province from June 8 to June 9, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting regional director of the PRO 6, said the operations resulted in the arrest of one HVI in Iloilo City and another HVI in Pototan, Iloilo, along with other drug suspects targeted in intensified anti-illegal drug campaigns.

“I commend our operating units for a job well done. The successful seizure of a significant volume of illegal drugs reflects your dedication, courage, and unwavering commitment to protecting the people of Western Visayas,” Tuaño said.

He emphasized the importance of safety alongside recognizing an accomplishment, reminding personnel to prioritize safety in operations.

He stated that no achievement justifies risking a police officer's life and expressed gratitude that personnel remained unharmed despite the inherent risks faced.

In a separate statement, Tuaño also praised the Pototan operation.

“I commend our operating units for this significant accomplishment. The seizure of this substantial quantity of illegal drugs greatly disrupts the supply chain of drug traffickers operating in our communities. More importantly, we have prevented these dangerous substances from reaching individuals whose lives could have been ruined by illegal drugs,” he said.

This statement emphasizes the unwavering dedication of the PRO6 to safeguarding the residents of Western Visayas from the detrimental impacts of illegal drugs. Tuaño assures the community of PRO6's continued focus and determination in their anti-drug campaign, reinforcing their commitment to creating a safer Western Visayas.

The largest seizure was recorded during a buy-bust at about 11:15 p.m. on June 8, in Barangay Rizal, Lapuz District, Iloilo City.

Arrested was alias Ian, 29, an Angkas rider and resident of Oton, Iloilo, who was identified by police as HVI.

Police said the operation escalated into an armed confrontation after the suspect allegedly fired at law enforcers.

Two other suspects identified only as aliases Mak-Mak and Niko escaped and became the subject of ongoing hot-pursuit operations.

Seized during the operation were 14 heat-sealed sachets containing about 150 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1.02 million, buy-bust money, a caliber .45 pistol loaded with ammunition, one fired cartridge case, and other non-drug evidence.

The operation was conducted jointly by operatives of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo)-City Drug Enforcement Unit, Maritime Police Station (Marpsta), Icpo Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) Team, and Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS ) 8 - Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET).

Police said Ian will face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, RA 10591, and attempted homicide.

Meanwhile, another HVI was arrested during a buy-bust at about 10:42 a.m. on June 9, 2026 in Barangay Rumbang, Pototan, Iloilo.

The suspect was identified as alias Onyok, 45, unemployed and a resident of Pototan.

Recovered from the suspect were six transparent plastic sachets containing around 250 grams of suspected shabu worth P1.7 million, buy-bust money, and other non-drug evidence.

The operation was carried out by personnel of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo)-Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit Team (PDEU) 2 in coordination with the Pototan Municipal Police Station (MPS), Regional Special Operations Group, and Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU).

Investigators said the operation stemmed from nearly a month of surveillance and monitoring after the suspect was allegedly linked to illegal drug activities in Pototan and neighboring municipalities.

The suspect is under police custody and is facing charges for violation of RA 9165.

According to PRO 6, the separate operations form part of intensified anti-illegal drug efforts across Western Visayas aimed at reducing the proliferation of illegal drugs and dismantling local drug networks.

Police said all arrested suspects remain in custody while appropriate charges are being prepared against them.

The PRO 6 said the operations underscore its continuing campaign against illegal drugs through intelligence-driven operations and coordinated law enforcement efforts throughout the region.

The anti-drug operations were conducted in line with the Philippine National Police's campaign against illegal drugs under the leadership of Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., chief of the Philippine National Police.

From the two operations alone, authorities confiscated approximately 400 grams of suspected shabu valued at P2.72 million and recovered one firearm with ammunition.

Police said the operations contributed to ongoing efforts to curb the distribution of illegal drugs and prevent the entry of dangerous substances into communities across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)