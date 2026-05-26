P2.8M 'shabu' seized in Iloilo City buy-bust

TWO high-value individuals (HVIs) were arrested while around P2.89 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in a buy-bust conducted by the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) along Mabini Street, Barangay San Jose, City Proper District, Iloilo City, at about 11:33 p.m. on May 25, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting regional director of Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the successful anti-illegal drug operation and emphasized the importance of community support in the government’s anti-drug campaign.

“This accomplishment highlights the vital role of the community in our campaign against the proliferation of illegal drugs in the region. Timely and credible information from concerned citizens enables our police units to act swiftly and effectively against those involved in the illegal drug trade. I commend our operating personnel for their dedication, and I urge the public to continue working with us in keeping Western Visayas safe and peaceful,” Tuaño said.

Police identified the arrested suspects as alias Randy, 48, and his live-in partner alias Buka, 33, both residents of Barangay Rizal Estanzuela, City Proper District, Iloilo City.

Authorities said the two were listed as HVIs involved in illegal drug activities in the city.

Investigation disclosed that the operation stemmed from reports provided by concerned citizens regarding the suspects’ alleged involvement in illegal drug activities in Iloilo City Proper.

Authorities said that Randy and Buka had been placed under surveillance for nearly a month before the operation was conducted.

Operatives confiscated around 425 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P2,890,000, along with the buy-bust money and other non-drug evidence.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas (RPDEU 6), with assistance from the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas (RIU 6), Philippine Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG)– Special Operations Unit in Western Visayas (SOU 6), and Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 7.

Authorities said charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared against the suspects. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)