P3.4 million 'shabu' confiscated in City Proper, 3 arrested in a drug bust

ILOILO City Police Office (ICPO) arrested three suspected high-value individuals (HVIs) involved in a drug trafficking during a strategic sting operation in Barangay Zamora Melisa, City Proper, on Monday, January 22, 2024.

The suspects, known by their aliases Tonton, 30; Ricsie, 33; and Toto, 42 were arrested during the buy-bust after they were caught selling illegal drugs to an undercover officer.

Recovered during an operation were approximately 500 grams of a substance believed to be shabu, with a street value estimated at P3.4 million, buy-bust money, and two bundles of transparent plastic sachets.

The seized items are set to be transferred to RFU6 for a detailed examination.

Arrested individuals face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Sidney N. Villaflor, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas, lauded the efforts of the police personnel involved in the operation.

He emphasized the importance of such operations in combating the spread of illegal drugs in Iloilo and the surrounding regions.

Villaflor's statement reflects the continued dedication and vigilance of law enforcement agencies in their ongoing battle against drug trafficking.