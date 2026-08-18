P3.4 million 'shabu' seized in separate Capiz operations

FOUR high-value individuals (HVIs) were arrested, while another regional priority drug target remained at large, after the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) seized about 500 grams of suspected shabu worth a combined P3.4 million in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Mambusao and Panitan, Capiz, on August 14, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, regional director of the PRO 6, commended the operating units and said sustained intelligence work led to the operations. “Ang matagumpay na operasyong ito ay bunga ng masusing intelligence work, validation, at surveillance ng ating mga operatiba. Hindi lamang natin layuning makumpiska ang ilegal na droga, kundi matukoy at maputol ang operasyon ng mga indibidwal at grupong nasa likod ng distribusyon nito sa ating mga komunidad,” Tuaño said.

(This successful operation is the result of meticulous intelligence work, validation, and surveillance by our operatives. Our goal is not merely to confiscate illegal drugs, but to identify and dismantle the operations of the individuals and groups behind their distribution in our communities.)

The bigger operation in terms of drug seizure was conducted at around 3:04 p.m. in Barangay Poblacion Tabuc, Mambusao, where four HVIs were arrested during a buy-bust operation that yielded about 300 grams of suspected shabu with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P2.04 million.

Police identified the primary target as alias Jie, 26, single, a native of Sigma, Capiz, and temporarily residing in Mambusao.

Also arrested were alias Koy-Koy, 28, a resident of Mambusao; alias Teroy, 42, married and a resident of Sigma; and alias Boss or Hans, 32, a resident of Roxas City.

Police classified all four suspects as HVIs.

The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas (RPDEU 6), together with the Regional Intelligence Division in Western Visayas (RID 6), Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group-Special Operations Unit in Western Visayas (PDEG-SOU 6), and Mambusao Municipal Police Station (MPS) carried out the operation following more than a month of intelligence casing, validation, and surveillance against the primary target and his alleged illegal drug activities.

Operatives recovered one sachet of suspected shabu used as the buy-bust item, eight additional heat-sealed sachets, and four knot-tied transparent plastic bags containing suspected shabu.

Police also recovered buy-bust money and suspected proceeds money, three cellular phones, two digital weighing scales, and other non-drug evidence.

A caliber .38 revolver loaded with six live rounds of ammunition was also recovered during the operation.

Authorities conducted an onsite inventory of the seized evidence in the presence of required witnesses, including representatives from the barangay and media.

Police said the arrested suspects were informed of their constitutional rights in a language they understood. They were also subjected to medical examinations and appropriate booking procedures.

Authorities are preparing appropriate charges for violations of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and RA 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Tuaño said PRO 6 would continue intelligence-driven operations and coordination among police units to identify people allegedly involved in illegal drugs and other criminal activities.

“Patuloy nating paiigtingin ang intelligence-driven operations at koordinasyon ng ating mga yunit upang matukoy at mapanagot sa ilalim ng batas ang mga sangkot sa ilegal na droga at iba pang kriminal na aktibidad,” Tuaño said.

(We will continue to intensify intelligence-driven operations and the coordination of our units to identify and hold accountable under the law those involved in illegal drugs and other criminal activities.)

Earlier that day, another major anti-drug operation was conducted in Barangay Bahit, Panitan, where police recovered about 200 grams of suspected shabu with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P1.36 million while implementing a search warrant at around 6:48 a.m.

The operation targeted alias Kenn, 43, married, unemployed, and classified as an HVI included in the Regional Priority Target List.

Police said Kenn was not found at the location during the implementation of the search warrant and remained the subject of follow-up operations.

The operation followed more than a year of intelligence monitoring, validation, and surveillance in connection with the target’s alleged illegal drug activities in different parts of Capiz.

The Capiz Police Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (CPPDEU) led the operation with the Capiz Provincial Intelligence Unit, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Western Visayas (PDEA 6) - Capiz Provincial Office; Panitan Municipal Police Station (MPS); Regional Intelligence Unit-Provincial Intelligence Team - Capiz (RIU-PIT); 62nd Special Action Company, 6th Special Action Battalion-PNP Special Action Force; and 1st Capiz Provincial Mobile Force Company.

Authorities searched in the presence of representatives from the media and barangay officials.

Operatives recovered two knot-tied transparent plastic bags and six heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, along with several pieces of drug paraphernalia.

Tuaño said that although the target was not found during the operation, the seizure prevented the suspected illegal drugs from reaching communities.

“Bagama’t hindi naabutan ang target, napigilan naman nating makarating sa mga komunidad ang malaking bulto ng hinihinalang shabu. Patuloy natin siyang tutugisin at paiigtingin ang imbestigasyon upang matukoy at mapanagot ang kanyang mga kasabwat,” Tuaño said.

Follow-up operations are continuing to locate Kenn and identify other personalities allegedly connected to his illegal drug activities.

PRO 6 also urged the public to cooperate with authorities and immediately provide information about the whereabouts of the wanted target and report suspected illegal drug activities and other crimes in their communities.

The two operations resulted in the recovery of a combined 500 grams of suspected shabu with a total SDP of P3.4 million. Four HVIs were arrested in the Mambusao operation, while the HVI targeted in Panitan remained at large.

The Mambusao operation also resulted in the recovery of a caliber .38 revolver with six live rounds of ammunition, while the Panitan operation stemmed from more than a year of intelligence monitoring against a suspect included in the Regional Priority Target List. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)