P3.5 million worth of 'shabu' seized, 3 arrested in Pavia

A JOINT operation between the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU)-Western Visayas and Pavia Municipal Police Station (Pavia MPS) led to the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of shabu (methamphetamine) worth around P3,536,000 in an illegal drug trade strike on January 26, 2024.

The operation, which took place in Barangay Jibao-an, Pavia, Iloilo, at 12:32 a.m., targeted the suspects, known by the aliases Kano, Richard and Jinggoy, who were apprehended during the raid.

Authorities recovered a substantial amount of illegal substances in the operation, including 33 pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and six knot-tied plastic bags, all containing white crystalline substances suspected to be shabu.

Additionally, the confiscated items included one piece of a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet (the buy-bust item), buy-bust money, proceeds money, improvised tooters, a digital weighing scale, a

Samsung Android cellular phone, and other non-drug related items.

The suspects are currently in the custody of the Pavia MPS and face charges of violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In a statement following the operation, Police Brigadier General Sidney N. Villaflor, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas, lauded the efforts of involved law enforcement units.

"As we continue our relentless efforts to combat the menace of illegal drugs, the success of this operation underscores the dedication and cooperation among our law enforcement units," said Villaflor. (SunStar Philippines)