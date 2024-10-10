P353,600 'shabu' seized in Iloilo

A 59-YEAR-OLD widower and mechanic, known as Balong, was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Dumangas, Iloilo, with 52 grams of suspected shabu valued at P353,600, on October 9, 2024.

Iloilo Provincial Police Office (Ippo) Director Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, praised the efforts of the local police in their ongoing fight against illegal drugs in the province.

“This operation highlights our dedication to maintaining a drug-free Iloilo Province. We encourage the public to remain vigilant and work with us to ensure the safety and security of our communities,” Razalan said.

The operation was carried out by the Dumangas Municipal Police Station's (MPS) Special Drug Enforcement Team (SDET), working in coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group and the Ippo Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) Team 2.

The suspect had been under surveillance for more than two months, with reports indicating that his drug supply came from Iloilo City.

The arrested suspect will face charges of violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)