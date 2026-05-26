P3.6M shabu seized; 2 arrested in Iloilo drug bust

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested two alleged drug suspects and confiscated more than P3.6 million worth of shabu during a buy-bust in Barangay Poblacion Zone 1, Estancia, Iloilo, at 6:25 p.m. on May 25, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting director of PRO 6, lauded the operating units following the successful anti-illegal drug operation conducted by personnel of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo).

“This accomplishment reflects the value of sustained intelligence monitoring, thorough case build-up, and strong coordination among our operating units. I commend our personnel for their patience, dedication, and commitment, which resulted in the arrest of the suspects and the confiscation of a significant volume of illegal drugs. PRO6 will continue to intensify its anti-illegal drugs campaign and ensure that those engaged in the proliferation of illegal drugs are held accountable under the law,” Tuaño said.

Arrested were alias Jojie, 43, and alias Jess, 38, both residents of Barangay Poblacion Zone 1, Estancia, Iloilo.

Authorities also identified alias Sir, a resident of Barangay Poblacion Zone 2, Estancia, Iloilo, as one of the main targets of the operation who remains at large.

Seized from the suspects were 540 grams of shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P3,672,000, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug evidence.

Investigation showed that Jojie and Sir were the primary targets of the anti-drug operation after nearly six months of intelligence monitoring and case build-up by authorities.

Police said the suspects were allegedly involved in the sale and distribution of illegal drugs operating in the 5th District and portions of the 4th District of Iloilo province.

The buy-bust was led by operatives of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) Team 3 with assistance from personnel of the Estancia Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU).

The arrested suspects are now under police custody and are set to face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The operation formed part of the intensified anti-illegal drugs campaign of the PRO 6 aimed at dismantling illegal drug networks operating in the region.

Authorities are also conducting follow-up operations for the possible arrest of Sir, who remains at large as of this writing. (Leo Solinap)