P3.77-M 'shabu' seized in Jaro buy-bust

OPERATIVES of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas (RPDEU 6) seized 555 grams of suspected shabu worth P3.77 million and arrested three drug suspects, including a high-value individual (HVI) and a minor, during a buy-bust in Zone 1, Barangay Tacas, Jaro District, Iloilo City, at about 7:35 p.m. on June 11, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for what he described as the biggest illegal drug seizure recorded under his leadership.

“I commend our operating units for their dedication, effective coordination, strengthened collaboration, and professionalism that led to the arrest of these drug personalities and the confiscation of a significant volume of illegal drugs. This accomplishment reflects PRO6’s unwavering commitment to intensifying our campaign against illegal drugs and safeguarding our communities from the threats and harmful effects of illegal substances,” Tuaño said.

“This is the largest drug haul recorded so far in my three weeks as Acting Regional Director, but our work does not end here. We will further strengthen our operations, intelligence efforts, and partnerships with the community to sustain peace, order and public safety, where people can live, work, and do business with confidence,” he added.

Arrested during the operation were alias Karen, 48, an HVI and the primary target of the operation; alias Kyle, 25, an unemployed individual tagged as a street-level individual (SLI); and a 17-year-old minor. All three are residents of Jaro District, Iloilo City.

Authorities said Karen had been placed under surveillance before the operation because of her alleged involvement in illegal drug activities in Jaro District and nearby towns.

Seized from the suspects were 22 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and nine knot-tied transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu. Police also recovered buy-bust money, alleged drug proceeds, and other non-drug evidence.

The buy-bust operation was carried out by personnel of RPDEU 6 with the assistance of other operating units.

Following the operation, the arrested suspects were taken into police custody and are facing charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The minor was turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) for appropriate intervention and processing in accordance with existing laws and procedures concerning children in conflict with the law.

The latest operation underscores the continuing anti-illegal drug campaign of PRO 6, which remains focused on dismantling drug networks and apprehending individuals involved in the illegal drug trade across Western Visayas.

Police officials said sustained law enforcement operations, intensified intelligence gathering, and close coordination with communities remain key components of the regional police force’s strategy against illegal drugs.

PRO 6 reiterated its commitment to further strengthen its anti-drug efforts through continued enforcement operations and partnerships with stakeholders as part of its goal of promoting responsive, trusted, and transformative policing throughout the region.

The confiscation of more than half a kilogram of suspected shabu is among the largest anti-illegal drug accomplishments recorded by PRO 6 this year and highlights the agency’s continuing efforts to curb the distribution of illegal substances in Iloilo City and nearby areas.

Police said operations against illegal drugs will continue as authorities pursue individuals and groups engaged in the illegal drug trade in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)