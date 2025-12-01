P3.7M shabu seized in Iloilo City

AUTHORITIES arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized more or less 550 grams of shabu and a firearm during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Jose, Arevalo, Iloilo City at 11:42 p.m. on November 29, 2025.

The suspect, identified as alias Von, 47, jobless, and a resident of Barangay Namocon, Tigbauan, Iloilo, was apprehended after allegedly selling shabu to an operative.

The buy-bust was carried out by operatives of the Icpo City Drug Enforcement Unit led by Police Captain Roque Gimeno III, officer in charge, with support from the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas and the Icpo Special Weapons and Tactics Team.

The suspect was tagged as a high-value drug target.

Recovered from the operation were 11 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu; 12 knot-tied transparent plastic sachets containing shabu; one caliber .38 revolver with six live ammunition; buy-bust money; and several non-drug items.

The seized illegal drugs were estimated to have a street value of P3,740,000.

All confiscated items, including the shabu and the firearm, will be turned over to the Iloilo City Police Forensic Unit for examination.

The suspect is detained at Iloilo City Police Station 6 pending the filing of charges.

He will face complaints for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. He will also be charged with violating RA 10591, or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the units involved.

“This accomplishment is a clear testament to PRO 6’s unwavering commitment to safeguard our communities from the threats posed by the illegal drug trade. Let this serve as a strong message to all, Police Regional Office 6 will relentlessly pursue anyone who endangers the lives and future of our people,” Ligan said.

Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) Director Police Colonel Kim Legada also praised the operating teams.

“This operation sends a clear message that we will not allow drug personalities, whether locals or outsiders, to threaten the peace of Iloilo City. Icpo remains relentless in our campaign to keep our communities safe,” Legada said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)