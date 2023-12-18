P40.8-M shabu seized in drug bust operation in Iloilo town

ILOILO CITY – The Western Visayas police scored their biggest accomplishment this year with the confiscation of PHP40.8 million worth of shabu and the arrest of one high-value individual in a buy-bust in Janiuay, Iloilo on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Capt. Glen Soliman of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 6 identified the arrested suspect as alias “Miklyn” who handed the illegal substance worth PHP26,000 to the poseur buyer in Sitio Siga2, Brgy. Don T. Lutero Eas at around 7:33 a.m.

“When we effect(ed) the arrest, we recovered several sachets and big packs of suspected shabu containing more than six kilos with a standard drug price of PHP40.8 million,” he said in an interview.

Soliman said alias "Koi-Koi,” the companion of Miklyn, evaded arrest.

The suspects, who have been in operation for around five months, sourced their supplies from Manila and are considered among the big sources of drugs in the province and city of Iloilo.

Soliman said Koi-Koi was arrested sometime in 2018 but availed of plea bargaining sometime in 2021.

“Their focus of operation is the city and province of Iloilo, but we received information that they also lent to Bacolod when it was out of stock,” Soliman said.

He said the buy-bust was their biggest confiscation in Western Visayas this year, following a PHP20-million haul in Jaro District on Nov. 9.

Three high-value suspects were also arrested.

Soliman said the arrests reduced the supply of illegal drugs in Iloilo, especially this December when there are plenty of occasions and for next year in time for the Dinagyang Festival late January. (PNA)