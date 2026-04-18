P442,000 shabu seized, HVI arrested in Iloilo buy-bust

OPERATIVES of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) arrested a high-value individual (HVI) identified as alias Bagis or Opoy, 32, farmer, in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Bololacao, New Lucena, Iloilo, resulting in the seizure of shabu valued at P442,000 at about 9:05 p.m. on April 16, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for their continued efforts in the anti-illegal drugs campaign and emphasized the role of coordination among law enforcement agencies.

“We will continue to intensify our operations against illegal drugs and ensure that those involved are held accountable. This accomplishment reflects the strong coordination among our units and partner agencies. We call on the public to remain vigilant and continue supporting law enforcement by providing timely and accurate information,” Ligan said.

Authorities recovered four plastic sachets containing shabu weighing about 65 grams, with an estimated standard drug price of P442,000. Also seized were the buy-bust money and other non-drug items.

The operation was conducted by personnel of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) Team 1 of the Ippo, in coordination with the Station Drug Enforcement Team of the New Lucena Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of Ippo, with support from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The suspect was placed under police custody following the operation.

Charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared against the suspect.

Police said the operation was part of sustained efforts to curb the proliferation of illegal drugs in Western Visayas through intensified law enforcement activities and strengthened coordination among units.

The PRO 6 reiterated its call for continued public cooperation in reporting illegal activities to help authorities in maintaining peace and order in the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)