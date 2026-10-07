P4.55 million boat, fish, fishing gear seized in Iloilo illegal fishing operation

AUTHORITIES arrested a 36-year-old man and seized a commercial fishing boat, assorted fish and fishing equipment worth an estimated P4.55 million during an operation against illegal fishing off Baligiuan Island in Barangay Taloto-an, Concepcion, Iloilo, at about 9 p.m. on October 5, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), said the campaign against illegal fishing is aimed at protecting marine resources, the livelihood of legitimate fishers and communities that depend on the sea.

“Ang ating kampanya laban sa illegal fishing ay hindi lamang pagpapatupad ng batas. Ito ay pagprotekta sa kabuhayan ng ating mga lehitimong mangingisda, sa ating yamang-dagat, at sa kinabukasan ng mga komunidad na umaasa rito. Hindi natin hahayaang sirain ng mga ilegal at mapanirang paraan ng pangingisda ang likas na yaman na dapat mapakinabangan ng kasalukuyan at susunod na henerasyon. Patuloy nating paiigtingin ang pagbabantay at pakikipag-ugnayan sa ating mga katuwang na ahensiya upang mapanagot ang mga lumalabag sa batas,” Tuaño said.

(Our campaign against illegal fishing goes beyond mere law enforcement; it is about protecting the livelihoods of legitimate fisherfolk, our marine resources, and the future of the communities that depend on them. We will not allow illegal and destructive fishing practices to destroy the natural wealth that should benefit both present and future generations. We will continue to intensify our monitoring efforts and strengthen coordination with our partner agencies to hold violators accountable.)

The arrested individual was identified only by the alias Rowel, 36, married and a resident of San Remegio, Cebu City.

Personnel of the Iloilo Provincial Bantay Dagat Task Force and 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company (IPMFC), in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas (RIU 6), conducted a seaborne patrol in the waters off Baligiuan Island.

During the patrol, authorities allegedly caught Rowel engaging in Danish seine fishing, locally known as “hulbot-hulbot,” using a commercial fishing boat.

Authorities seized the fishing boat, valued at about P4 million; 15 tubs of assorted fish worth approximately P50,000; and various fishing equipment estimated at P500,000.

The boat, fish and fishing equipment had a combined estimated value of P4.55 million, according to the police.

Police said the operation was conducted in connection with an alleged violation of Section 97 of Republic Act 10654 and Fisheries Administrative Order 246-1, which prohibits the use of Danish seine and other prohibited fishing methods.

Rowel was placed under the custody of the Concepcion Municipal Police Station (MPS) while authorities completed the necessary documentation and disposition procedures.

The seized commercial fishing boat and fishing equipment were turned over to the Iloilo Provincial Bantay Dagat Task Force for proper disposition in accordance with existing laws.

The PRO 6 said it would continue coordinating with local government units, Bantay Dagat personnel, maritime enforcement units and other government agencies in enforcing fisheries laws and protecting marine resources in Western Visayas.

Authorities said the continuing enforcement effort is also intended to protect the livelihood of fishers who comply with fisheries laws and regulations. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)