P500,000 'shabu' seized in Pototan

A HIGH-VALUE individual (HVI) and a street-value individual (SVI) were arrested in an anti-drug operation conducted by the Pototan Municipal Police Station (MPS) along Rizal Street, P. Ledesma Ward, Pototan, Iloilo at around 7:04 p.m. on September 4, 2025.

The suspects were identified as alias Pingpong, 47, of P. Ledesma Ward, Pototan, classified as an HVI, and his cohort alias Junjun, 30, single, of Barangay Pajo, Lambunao, Iloilo, classified as an SVI.

Recovered from their possession were approximately 70 grams of substance believed to be shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P476,000.

The operation was carried out after nearly a month of intelligence gathering and validation based on reports from concerned citizens.

Investigators revealed that the suspects had been sourcing illegal drugs from Metro Manila and distributing them in Pototan and nearby municipalities.

Police records showed that alias Pingpong was previously arrested in 2017 by the Lambunao Municipal Police Station for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He was released in 2021 after entering into a plea bargain agreement.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended the Pototan MPS for their dedication and persistence in pursuing the case. He also expressed his gratitude to the public for their support in anti-drug campaigns.

“Ang madinalag-on nga operasyon natigayon tungod sang aton padayon pagbinuligay. Ini ang pamatuod nga kung kita ang mag hugpong, madali naton mapunggan ang pag duging sang makahalalalit nga droga sa aton komunidad,” Police Colonel Razalan said.

(The successful operation was made possible by our continued collaboration. This is proof that if we work together, we can easily stop the spread of harmful drugs in our community.)

The arrested individuals are under the custody of the Pototan MPS and are facing charges for violation of RA 9165. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)