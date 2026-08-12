P510K 'shabu' seized in Iloilo City; HVI escapes drug bust

POLICE operatives seized about 75 grams of suspected shabu valued at P510,000 during an intelligence-driven anti-drug operation targeting a high-value individual (HVI) in Barangay Tanza Esperanza, City Proper District, Iloilo City, at 8:16 p.m. on August 8, 2026. However, the target escaped as authorities were about to arrest him.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), said authorities will continue pursuing the suspect, identified only as alias Ben2, following the seizure of the illegal drugs.

“Hindi natatapos ang ating operasyon sa pagkakasamsam ng ilegal na droga. Patuloy nating tutugisin ang target hanggang siya ay maaresto at maiharap sa batas. Paiigtingin pa natin ang intelligence gathering at koordinasyon ng ating mga operating units upang maputol ang galaw ng mga sangkot sa ilegal na droga at maprotektahan ang ating mga komunidad,” Tuaño said.

(Our operation does not end with the seizure of illegal drugs. We will continue to pursue the target until he is arrested and brought to justice. We will further intensify intelligence gathering and coordination among our operating units to disrupt the activities of those involved in illegal drugs and protect our communities.)

The operation targeted Ben2, 38, single, unemployed, and a resident of City Proper District, Iloilo City. Police identified him as an HVI who remains wanted by authorities.

Based on the initial investigation, a police poseur-buyer successfully purchased a sachet of suspected shabu from the target using buy-bust money.

However, when police operatives moved to arrest him after the transaction, the suspect resisted and escaped through an open portion of the wall of his room. He fled in an undetermined direction.

Police immediately launched a hot pursuit operation to locate and arrest him.

During a follow-up search inside the room where the transaction took place, operatives recovered five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and one knot-tied transparent plastic bag containing suspected shabu.

Authorities also recovered the buy-bust money and proceeds money, several empty transparent plastic sachets, and other non-drug items.

The seized suspected shabu weighed approximately 75 grams and had an estimated Standard Drug Price of P510,000.

The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas (RPDEU 6) led the operation, with personnel from the Regional Intelligence Division 6, Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit in Western Visayas (PDEG-GSOU 6), and Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 7.

Police continued hot pursuit and intelligence operations to determine the whereabouts of Ben2 and place him under custody.

Tuaño commended the operating personnel for recovering the suspected illegal drugs while emphasizing that the operation would continue until the target is arrested.

He also appealed to the public to provide police with reliable information that could help authorities locate the suspect.

“Hinihikayat namin ang publiko na makipagtulungan sa kapulisan sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng mapagkakatiwalaang impormasyon na maaaring makatulong sa pagtukoy sa kinaroroonan ng suspek. Tinitiyak namin na pananatilihing kumpidensiyal ang pagkakakilanlan ng sinumang magbibigay ng impormasyon,” Tuaño said.

(We urge the public to cooperate with the police by providing reliable information that could help locate the suspect. We assure you that the identity of anyone providing information will be kept confidential.)

PRO 6 said it continues to pursue intelligence-driven anti-illegal drug operations through coordination among its operating units and cooperation with communities across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)