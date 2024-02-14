P6-M illegal drugs seized in drug bust; 4 arrested

ILOILO City police successfully arrested four individuals and confiscated over P6 million worth of illegal narcotics on February 13, 2024.

Two of the suspects were arrested in an operation conducted at 2:05 p.m. Confiscated were 55 grams or over P374,000 worth of substance believed to be shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride).

The two suspects were both tagged as high-value individuals (HVI) of Barangay Zamora-Melliza. They were identified as alias Janjie and Pok.

Their cohort, alias Tongke, managed to escape.

The three were all on the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) watchlist.

Police Brigadier General Sidney Villaflor, Police Regional Office-Western Visayas director, commended the police for their collaborative efforts in fighting the spread of illegal drugs in Iloilo.

“This operation underscores our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities. We will continue to work tirelessly to eradicate the scourge of illegal substances in Western society and bring perpetrators to justice,” said Villaflor.

Two other suspects were arrested at 10:22 p.m. of February 13.

Confiscated from the suspects -- identified as alias Pedik, 44, a resident of Barangay Dungon B, Jaro District, Iloilo; and Gilbert, 34, from Lucena City, Quezon Province -- were 850 grams or P5,780,000 worth of shabu.

The drug bust was conducted in Barangay Santa Rosa, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City.

Also seized from the suspects were two cellphones, a motorcycle, 11 knot-tied transparent plastic bags containing shabu, buy-bust money worth P50,000, and non-drug items.

Police said that Pedik receives a P7,000 fee for every drug transaction in Iloilo and Kalibo, Aklan.

The arrested individuals will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)