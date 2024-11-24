P605,200 ‘shabu’ seized in New Lucena

A HIGH value individual (HVI) was arrested during an anti-drug operation in Barangay Dawis, New Lucena, Iloilo, conducted by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) around 8 p.m., on November 23, 2024.

Ippo Provincial Director Police Colonel Bayani Razalan commended the operating team’s efforts, emphasizing the collaboration between law enforcement and the community.

“To our operating team, your performance is truly commendable. I am proud of your tireless efforts to rid our beloved Iloilo of illegal drugs. I also assure our community that your Ilonggo cops will not stop pursuing those engaged in drug-related activities until they are arrested,” Razalan stated.

The suspect, identified as alias Kanding, 50, married and unemployed male residing in Barangay Libo-o, Dingle, Iloilo, was operating in Iloilo’s second and third districts.

Authorities confiscated approximately 89 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P605,200 during the operation.

The arrest followed nearly two months of surveillance after concerned citizens reported Kanding’s alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade in New Lucena.

Reports also linked him to theft incidents in multiple municipalities across Iloilo.

The suspect is currently detained and will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)