P680,000 worth of illegal drugs seized in Capiz raid

A RAID led to the arrest of a 47-year-old man and the confiscation of around 100 grams of suspected shabu valued at P680,000 in an operation in Barangay Parian, Sigma, Capiz on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

The operation led to the arrest of alias Baltazar, 47, in a raid around 5:55 a.m. Thursday.

The raid was part of a targeted effort to curb criminal activities in Western Visayas.

The operation was led by the Sigma Municipal Police Station (MPS), 2nd Capiz Provincial Mobile Force Company, and the Capiz Provincial Police Office - Proncial Police Drug Enforcement Unit.

The suspect will be facing charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act; RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002; and RA 9516 or an act penalizing any person or persons who have access to explosives. (SunStar Philippines)