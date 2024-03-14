P693,000 shabu seized in Iloilo City, Capiz

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) carried out operations in Iloilo City and Capiz province, leading to the arrest of two suspects and seizure of over P693,000 worth of shabu on March 11 and 12, 2024.

On March 12, around 2:26 a.m. elements of the President Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS) served Search Warrant No. 07-2024 in Barangay Pondol.

The operation, led by Police Major Rachelle Garnica, targeted a 40-year-old carpenter identified only as alias Eduard.

The suspect was arrested after a search led to the discovery of seven heat-sealed plastic sachets containing 35 grams of suspected shabu, with a street valued at P238,000.

Additionally, other non-drug-related items were also recovered during the operation.

On March 11, at 9 p.m., a joint operation conducted by the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 1, the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), Swat ICPO, Iloilo City Mobile Force Company (ICMFC), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and Highway Patrol Group (HPG) 6 led to the arrest of alias Ricardo, a 47-year-old tricycle driver residing in Barangay Tanza Esperanza, City Proper, Iloilo City.

Ricardo, identified as a high-value individual (HVI) listed with the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Badac) and a former Tokhang surrenderee, was apprehended in a meticulously planned buy-bust operation.

During a buy-bust operation, a suspect was caught with multiple sachets of suspected shabu. The substance, with an estimated street value of P455,600, was seized by authorities.

Along with the drugs, authorities confiscated buy-bust money, a homemade pistol without a serial number loaded with a shotgun shell, and additional shotgun shells. Various non-drug-related items were also seized from him.

Two individuals were arrested for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

They are currently detained at separate police stations awaiting formal charges. The confiscated drugs will be sent for laboratory examination at the Regional Forensic Unit (RFU) 6.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas, commended the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies in both Iloilo City and Capiz.

"We commend the swift action taken by the President Roxas MPS and reaffirm our commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at ensuring a drug-free environment for all,” Wanky said.

The regional director's commitment was made to prioritize the safety and welfare of communities, with a promise to work diligently towards this goal.

“The collaboration among various law enforcement agencies in Iloilo City has once again shown our unwavering dedication to combatting illegal drugs," Wanky said. (SunStar Philippines)