P782,000 ‘illegal drugs’ seized in Pototan  

A 63-YEAR-OLD high-value individual (HVI) identified alias Bebot of Barangay Bungca, Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo, was arrested in a buy-bust at Barangay Tuburan, Pototan, Iloilo at 4:20 p.m. on November 22, 2024.

The operation, conducted by the Iloilo Police Provincial Office's (Ippo) Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, resulted in the confiscation of approximately 115 grams of suspected shabu valued at P782,000.

Ippo Provincial Director Police Colonel Bayani Razalan commended the dedication of the operating team and the support from vigilant residents.

Razalan stated that the achievement is the outcome of months of strategic planning and their dedication to ensuring a safer, drug-free Iloilo.

"I commend our operating team for their dedication and hard work in curbing the proliferation of illegal drugs in our beloved Iloilo. I also extend my deep appreciation to the vigilance and courage shown by the Ilonggos," Razalan said.

He advised those still involved in illegal drugs to quit immediately or face severe consequences.

The arrest followed nearly four months of surveillance and reports from concerned citizens about suspect’s alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade in Pototan and nearby towns. Police also confirmed that Bebot was a drug surrenderer from Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo.

The suspect is now in police custody and faces charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)