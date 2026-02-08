P822,800 shabu seized in Estancia drug bust

POLICE officers from the Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of the Municipal Police Station in Estancia arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized around 121 grams of shabu worth P822,800 during a drug bust in Barangay Cano-an, Estancia, Iloilo, around 12:30 p.m. on February 7, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as alias Randy, 52, a resident of Barangay Cano-an, Estancia, Iloilo. He was classified as an HVI based on police records.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended the operatives of the Estancia Municipal Police Station for the successful operation and thanked the community for its cooperation.

“Congratulations, Estancia MPS sa madinalag-on nga operasyon nga nagresulta sa pagkadakop sang isa ka high-value drug personality. Isa ka pagpakita nga kun magbuligay ang pumuluyo kag kapulisan, madali naton nga punggan ang paglapta sang ilegal nga droga sa aton pinalangga nga probinsya,” Razalan said.

(Congratulations, Estancia MPS for the successful operation that resulted in the arrest of a high value drug personality. It is a demonstration that if the people and the police work together, we can easily stop the spread of illegal drugs in our beloved province.)

The anti-drug operation was conducted by the SDET, led by Police Lieutenant Adrian Baligod, officer in charge.

The operation was carried out after concerned citizens provided information regarding the suspect’s alleged involvement in illegal drug activities.

Police said the information prompted nearly two weeks of validation and surveillance, which confirmed the reports.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly sourced illegal drugs from Iloilo City and distributed them within Estancia, Iloilo.

During the buy-bust, police recovered approximately 121 grams of shabu from the suspect. The seized drugs had an estimated standard drug price of P822,800.

The suspect was arrested and informed of the charges against him. He is currently detained at the Estancia Municipal Police Station custodial facility and will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Ippo said the operation is part of its continuing campaign against illegal drugs and its commitment to maintaining peace and order in the province through coordinated law enforcement actions and community support.

The Ippo reiterated its call for the public to remain vigilant and continue providing information to authorities to help curb the proliferation of illegal drugs in Iloilo province. (Leo Solinap)