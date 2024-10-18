P8.3M shabu seized in Iloilo drug bust

A JOINT police operation resulted in the arrest of a high-value individual (HVI) and the seizure of P8.3 million worth of shabu on October 17, 2024.

Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) Director Police Colonel Kim Legada commended the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) and the support units of Icpo for their cooperation that resulted in this victory.

“This operation demonstrates our efforts and dedication to the relentless continuation of the campaign against illegal drugs. We will continue to dismantle the networks of these groups to ensure the safety of our city,” Legada said.

The suspect, identified as alias Boss and Jan-jan, 30, a resident of Barangay Bitoon, Jaro District, was arrested while accompanied by his live-in partner at 9:24 p.m. Thursday, October 17.

Seized from him were 1,000 grams of shabu worth P6.8 million, P55,000 buy-bust money, including a P100 genuine bill used in the operation, as well as various non-drug items.

The recovered illegal drugs will be turned over to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Iloilo City Forensic Unit for analysis.

The Iloilo City Police Station 3 is currently holding Boss and expects to charge him for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In a separate incident, around 11 p.m. Thursday, Boss' relative, alias John, voluntarily surrendered another supply of shabu, weighing approximately 220 grams and valued at P1,496,000, to the same police unit in Barangay Bitoon, Jaro District, Iloilo City.

John, 24, of Barangay Bitoon, approached personnel of the CDEU and handed over the illegal drugs, which were said to belong to Boss.

The surrendered items included 33 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and two knot-tied plastic bags containing shabu.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas praised the Icpo’s accomplishments, saying: "I commend our police force, particularly the City Drug Enforcement Unit, for their steadfast efforts in the campaign against illegal drugs."

Treñas urged the police to further intensify their efforts, stressing the importance of targeting not only street-level and high-level operations but also those behind the illegal drug trade. (Leo Solinap)