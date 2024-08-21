P870,000 'shabu' seized, 4 arrested in Iloilo City drug busts

JOINT operatives from the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) and the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (Pdeg) apprehended four individuals, including two high-value targets (HVTs), and seized over P870,000 worth of suspected shabu in separate anti-drug operations conducted on August 19, 2024.

In the first operation conducted at Barangay Muelle Loney, City Proper, a buy-bust operation led to the arrest of alias Dodong, 38, and alias Angel, 18. Recovered from their possession were 72 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P489,600.

The second operation in Barangay Compania, Molo, resulted in the arrest of alias Adjie, 58, and alias Ice, 24. Approximately 56 grams of suspected shabu worth P380,800 was seized from the duo.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, city director of the Icpo commended the operating units for their successful operations.

“Congratulations on these successful operations. Let us continue our relentless campaign against the proliferation of illegal drugs in our community. I encourage everyone to be more committed and dedicated to achieving a drug-free Iloilo City,” Legada said.

The arrested individuals are now under the custody of the operating units and will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Philippines)