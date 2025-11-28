Package worker nabbed, 130 grams shabu seized in Iloilo City buy-bust

A PACKAGE worker classified as a high-value individual (HVI) was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Magsaysay, City Proper District, Iloilo City, where police seized 130 grams of shabu around 11:45 p.m. on November 26, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the successful operation.

“This accomplishment shows our firm dedication to keeping our communities safe from the dangers of illegal drugs. Let this also be a clear reminder that PRO 6 will continue to strengthen our efforts and make sure that anyone who endangers the people of Western Visayas will face the law,” Ligan said.

Authorities identified the suspect as alias Bong Bong, 47, a package worker and temporary resident of City Proper.

The joint operation was carried out by the City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Iloilo City Police Office, Iloilo City Police Station 1 – Station Drug Enforcement Team, Special Weapons and Tactics Team of Icpo, and the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas.

Police recovered 13 heat-sealed sachets of suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and other non-drug items from the suspect.

The individual is under police custody and will face complaints for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)