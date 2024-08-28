PAL supports Filipino Paralympians at the 2024 Paris Paralympics

PHILIPPINE Airlines (PAL) reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Filipino athletes by pledging its support to the Philippine Paralympic Team, which will compete at the 2024 Paris Paralympics from August 28 to September 8, 2024.

PAL vice president Alvin Miranda emphasized the airline's commitment to supporting Filipino Paralympians as role models, inspiring individuals of all abilities to pursue their goals and represent the best of the country.

"They are role models who inspire people of all abilities to pursue their goals and go further. By backing our Paralympians, we promote inclusivity and contribute to a sense of national pride, supporting not just our Olympic athletes but our Paralympians as well,” Miranda said.

PAL is committed to fostering an inclusive environment for all its passengers. The airline provides various services to persons with disabilities (PWDs), including special assistance check-in lanes, wheelchair assistance, special seating accommodations, free checked-in baggage, and special meals.

The Filipino Paralympians are part of the airline's #PRsGoFurther campaign, which highlights athletes' records to raise awareness and celebrate achievements. The campaign also highlights the Paralympic athletes' efforts to achieve glory on the global stage.

"Let's come together to celebrate our Paralympians and their incredible achievements. Their victories are a source of pride for the entire nation,” Miranda added.

PAL awarded 50,000 Mabuhay Miles to archer Augustina Maximo Bantiloc, swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Angel Otom, wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan, javelin thrower Cendy Asusano, and taekwondo para-athlete Allain Ganapin, during an exclusive send-off dinner last June 19.

PAL also announced that it will award additional Mabuhay Miles to Filipino Paralympians who win medals in their respective sports.

Paralympic medalists will receive three-year Mabuhay Miles, with gold medalists receiving 150,000 miles, silver medalists receiving 100,000 miles, and bronze medalists receiving 80,000 miles.

Mabuhay Miles is PAL’s frequent flier program that rewards passengers with miles for every trip with the airline, which can be redeemed for flights and other perks.

Recently, Carlos Yulo received 150,000 Mabuhay Miles annually for a lifetime, and Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas received 80,000 Mabuhay Miles for three years.

The airline is urging Filipinos to support the Paralympians by participating in their events, supporting them on social media, and sharing their stories.

PAL has partnered with the Philippine Sports Commission to bolster its support for Filipino Olympians and Paralympians at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics. (SunStar Philippines)