Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island bridges project to start in 2025

THE construction of the Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridges Project is set to begin in the second semester of 2025.

This highly anticipated infrastructure project includes the Panay-Guimaras Bridge (Section A) and the Guimaras-Negros Bridge (Section B), which are key components in improving connectivity between the islands of Panay, Guimaras, and Negros.

Sanny Boy Oropel, director of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Western Visayas, confirmed the timeline during a press conference held on September 28, 2024.

"The construction of Section A will start in the second semester of 2025, and we expect to finish the Panay-Guimaras portion by June 2028," Oropel said.

The Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridges Project spans a total length of 33.086 kilometers, with the Panay-Guimaras Bridge measuring 13.616 kilometers and the Guimaras-Negros Bridge measuring 19.470 kilometers.

Oropel mentioned that the tentative construction period for Section B is scheduled for the second semester after June 2028, but no current schedule is available.

The estimated cost of the two sea-crossing bridges project, which links the provinces of Iloilo, Guimaras, and Negros, is P167.5 billion.

Former Senator Franklin Drilon, an Ilonggo who attended the press conference, provided a breakdown of the costs, stating, “The total cost of the project, including detailed engineering design and civil works, is P167.5 billion. The civil works for the Panay-Guimaras portion will cost P57 billion, while the Guimaras-Negros portion is projected at P109.8 billion."

Drilon confirmed that the project will be funded by Korean Eximbank, the same funder as the Jalaur River Multi-Purpose Project Stage II (JRMP II). The JRMP II megadam project will provide year-round irrigation, bulk water supply, hydroelectric power, and eco-tourism while minimizing environmental and community impacts.

"And therefore, we expect that Korean contractors will be involved," Drilon said.

Korea Eximbank operates as a policy-based financial institution, wholly owned by the government of the Republic of Korea.

Drilon, who initially allocated funds for the project while serving in the Senate, expressed mixed emotions regarding its progress.

“Let me say that I am both sad and happy. I am sad because for this project, which I pushed for when I was still in the Senate, I made the initial allocation and budgeted for it. I am disappointed that it has been delayed due to defects in the design, as the director clearly stated. But I am happy that the director is so certain and has promised to do everything possible to complete this project because it is among the last projects I sponsored. And I’m glad that we will be able to finish it, God willing,” Drilon stated.

The detailed engineering design for the Panay-Guimaras Bridge is already finalized and will be submitted in December 2024. Construction of the Guimaras-Negros Bridge will commence once the Panay-Guimaras Bridge is completed.

The project aims to boost economic development and tourism in the Western Visayas region by improving transportation and accessibility between Iloilo, Guimaras, and Negros provinces, thereby attracting more commerce and tourists. (SunStar Philippines)