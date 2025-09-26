Para el MAR 2025 Bantay Karagatan, Bantay Kinabukasan: Local action for biodiversity and the future

“LET Para el MAR be a space for collaboration, learning, and renewed hope.”

These were the words of Edwina Garchitorena, Country Director of the

Zoological Society of London-Philippines, to officially open the 2025 Para el MAR celebration themed, Bantay Karagatan, Bantay Kinabukasan: Local Action for Biodiversity and the Future.

The 10th Para el MAR (MPA Awards & Recognition), organized by the Marine Protected Area Support Network (MSN) and coinciding with the network’s 20th anniversary, was held on September 17–18, 2025, at the Zuri Hotel in Iloilo City, drawing over 200 participants.

First held in 2007, the Para el MAR has since been held biennially as a hallmark of excellence and innovation in marine conservation. It honors communities, organizations, MPA managers and practitioners, and leaders whose dedication safeguards the nation’s rich coastal and marine resources.

This year’s Para el MAR not only recognizes exemplary achievements but also highlights the continuing collective effort of local communities in protecting biodiversity, sustaining fisheries, and strengthening climate resilience.

Para El MAR winners:

Best Mangrove Award Champion: Balisungan Marine Protected Area-Women-managed Area, Coron, Palawan

Accepting the award for the Balisungan Marine Protected Area, Imelda S. Mazo, president of the Shalom Women's Biodiversity Conservation Association Inc., thanked all the partners that helped them along the way, making their success possible.

Outstanding Network 1st Place: Southern Negros Coastal Development Management Council (SNCDMC)

Accepting the award for the SNCDMC, Roderico Bolo, information officer of SNCDMC and senior EMS of City ENRO, thanked all the partners that provided them with support and closed his speech with a reminder that, “With cooperation, networks work. Conservation and our advocacies will still continue, including our struggles.”

Outstanding NIPAS MPA Award Champion: Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (SBPS)

The Protected Area Superintendent, Cirilo A. Lagnason Jr., accepted the award on behalf of the SBPS. He said: “Inaalay po naman itong award na ito not only to the Protected Area Management Board, but to the people of Sarangani, to the communities -- the fishermen who depend on the Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape. This is not only recognition; this is a testament… something that will be treasured for the rest of our service in SBPS.”

Outstanding Locally-managed MPA 1st Place: Ranzo Fish Sanctuary, Pinalamayan, Oriental Mindoro

“At last!” exclaimed Mr. Rodolfo Magsino, municipal mayor of LGU Pinamalayan, as he accepted the award for the Ranzo Fish Sanctuary.

He expressed his sincere gratitude for the unwavering support of the Bantay Dagat (fish wardens), the local government, community members of Barangay Ranzo, and all others who contributed to the sanctuary’s success.

After several attempts as a contender in previous years, Ranzo Fish Sanctuary was finally named this year’s winner.

“For the very first time, I’m proud to be a Pinamalenyo from Oriental Mindoro,” Magsino said. “To God be the glory!”

Speaking on behalf of MSN founder Dr. Perry Aliño, Dr. Hazel Arceo opened Champions Night -- the Para el MAR Awards Ceremony -- with a reminder that “Para el MAR is more than recognition — it is a celebration, a platform to showcase the country’s best-managed MPAs, where champions from across the archipelago come together to share their stories, exchange lessons, and inspire one another.”

She closed her speech with Dr. Aliño’s trademark expression: “Fish be with you all!”

Before the winners were announced, guests enjoyed performances that highlighted Iloilo’s vibrant cultural heritage.

Tribu Paghidaet, champions of the 2025 Dinagyang Festival, delivered dynamic dance presentations, while local band Maharlika Bahandi serenaded the audience over dinner with original compositions and the resonant sounds of indigenous musical instruments.

Assistant Director (AD) Isidro Velayo, of the Department of Agriculture Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR), delivered his final message with words of appreciation to fisherfolk, local governments, and agencies and partners that make the protection of our seas possible.

“Your work proves that local action drives real change. You have shown that collaboration restores marine life, sustains fisheries, and strengthens coastal resilience. You inspire others to follow, innovate, and protect our shared resources,” Velayo said.

On behalf of the DA-BFAR, Velayo expressed continued support for MSN’s work in supporting MPAs.

“Our oceans and coasts are only as strong as the people who guard them,” he said, ending with a call to action: “Let us do more than celebrate…Let us rise as guardians of our oceans, champions of biodiversity, and stewards of food security. Let us ensure that our coasts remain vibrant, our seas abundant, and our future -- bright.”

To officially close the celebration, Dr. Michael Atrigenio, president of the Marine Environment and Resources Foundation (MERF), delivered his remarks, expressing gratitude to local communities -- particularly fishers and indigenous peoples (IPs) -- for whom Para el MAR is dedicated.

He emphasized the importance of reinforcing policies to safeguard municipal waters and strengthening the protection of marine protected areas.

Addressing the finalists, he said: “May your acts of courage and sacrifice serve as inspiration to coastal communities around the country…the value of your heroic actions is immeasurable…[they have the] power to save lives.”

Dr. Atrigenio reminded the audience that conserving 30 percent of land and ocean by 2030 is a formidable yet achievable goal if pursued through collective effort.

He underscored the role of effective marine protected area (MPA) management as the most impactful area-based strategy to address the fishery crisis, especially in the Philippines, where millions depend on fisheries for both livelihood and food security.

He concluded by challenging stakeholders to expand fully protected zones into offshore areas to combat unsustainable fishing, safeguard biodiversity, and stem environmental degradation. (PR)