Paraw for all: Junior, women races eyed

NEXT year’s edition of Iloilo Paraw Regatta Festival is seen to be more inclusive with the participation of women and young racers.

Paraw Sailing Events chair Dr. Roberto Somosa noted they have already initial plans to initiate junior for 12 to 16 years old and women categories in slalom competition with a shorter race course.

“We also have women in maritime, and we want to pay tribute to them being part of industry,” Somosa said.

However, due to time and financial challenge and also to prepare the would-be participants, Somosa said this is targeted to be pushed through next year.

This year’s 51st Paraw Regatta Festival will highlight on March 1-3.

Pre-registration has started until February 23, 2024.

Participants may register at Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc. (IFFI) office at Ker building behind City Hall.

Somosa said they expect more participants to join than last year’s 48 paraws, from as far as Boracay and Guimaras islands and coastal towns of Iloilo province like Leganes, Tigbauan, Guimbal and San Joaquin.

Native outrigger boats with colorful sails race in search of the perfect wind over the 30-kilometer stretch of Iloilo Strait from Villa Beach, Arevalo, Iloilo City to Guimaras, and back.

Paraw Regatta Festival is touted as the longest and oldest traditional craft sailing event in the country and even in Southeast Asia. (PR)