Paraw Lechon Contest showcases Arevalo's best lechon

PARAW Regatta Festival is again showcasing the best lechon of Arevalo District through a lechon contest.

John Lex Bayombong, chairperson of the Paraw Regatta Festival, said this year's Paraw Lechon Contest is slated on March 3 during the main sailing event, which is the highlight of the oldest sailing event in Southeast Asia and the biggest in the Philippines.

Bayombong said they are looking at 10 to 15 establishments to participate and showcase their lechon product.

The lechons will be judged based on taste (delectability) and presentation.

"We will be inviting some of our local Ilonggo chefs to do the judging," Bayombong said.

The public will have a chance to get free-taste of the lechons after the judging. (PR)