Paraw Regatta 2024 ready to sail off

ALL is set for the Paraw Regatta Festival 2024, with highlights slated on March 1 to 3, 2024.

According to Dr. Roberto Samosa, chairman of the Paraw Sailing Event, this year’s edition of the longest and biggest sailing competition in Southeast Asia will officially open on February 25 at Tatoy’s Poolside Resort after a Holy Mass at Arevalo Parish.

Samosa said they expect participants for the Paraw Main Race on March 3 from as far as Boracay Island and nearby towns in Iloilo province and Guimaras.

Last year, 48 paraw racers joined in the main sailing event.

Other Paraw events include Pinta Layag that will start on February 26 at JBLFMU-Arevalo Campus; Pinta Regatta Contest on February 27 at Festive Walk Mall Garden Atrium; Paraw Regatta Job Fair (TBA) and Miniature Paraw on February 28; Slalom Race and Paraw Food Fest (Day 1) on February 29; and Paraw H.I.I.T, Paraw Duathlon, Beach Sports, Sinamba sa Regatta (Hall of the Justice to Freedom Grandstand) and Paraw Foodfest (Day 2) on March 2.

Aside from the main race, there will be Pinta Tawo, Pinta Layag Judging, Paraw Lechon Contest; Beach Sports at Villa Beach; Paraw Beach Bodies, Lighted Paraw and Fireworks, Paraw Food Fest (Day 3), Paraw Photo Contest and Awarding Ceremony on March 3.

Majority of the events particularly the main sailing race are traditionally held at Tatoy’s Beach Front. (PR)