Paraw Regatta draws 6,350 spectators; 717 personnel deployed under blue alert

THE Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reported that an estimated 5,300 to 6,350 spectators attended the highlight events of the 53rd Iloilo Paraw Regatta Festival on March 1, 2026, at Arevalo Beach, Arevalo District, Iloilo City, as authorities raised a blue alert and deployed 717 personnel to secure the celebration.

In its Situational Report No. 5 dated March 1, 2026, as of 2 p.m., the Iloilo City EOC stated that “the crowd remains orderly amid a lively and festive atmosphere” and that “no untoward incidents have been reported during this reporting period.” The crowd estimate was sourced from the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo).

The main sailing event of the 53rd Iloilo Paraw Regatta Festival was held along the shores of Arevalo, where colorful paraws raced across the waves, showcasing the skills and tradition of local sailors. Festival activities were ongoing as participants and spectators gathered to celebrate Iloilo’s maritime heritage.

The Paraw Regatta Festival, recognized as the oldest traditional sailing event in Asia and the largest in the Philippines, is held annually in the Villa de Arevalo District. Its main event is a 30-kilometer sailboat race in the Iloilo Strait featuring the paraw, a Visayan double-outrigger sailboat.

The race course runs up the coast of Panay, down the coast of Guimaras, and returns to Villa Beach. Participating paraws are categorized according to waterline length and classified as “unpainted” or “painted,” with sails decorated in colorful designs.

The first race was held in 1973 to preserve the historic value of the paraw. What began as a half-day sailboat race has evolved into a multi-day, multi-event festival and is held every third weekend of February at Tatoy’s Manokan in Barangay Sto. Nino Sur, Villa, Arelaro District, Iloilo City.

Resources deployed

A total of 717 personnel and 34 vehicles and assets were checked in for the event.

The Iloilo City EOC deployed six personnel and one quick response vehicle. The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office – Emergency Medical Services (CDRRMO EMS-ICER) fielded 19 personnel and five ambulances, while the CDRRMO Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) deployed 12 personnel, two rubber boats, and two rescue trucks.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) assigned seven personnel, one ambulance, and one fire engine. The City Health Office (CHO) deployed nine personnel.

The Iloilo City Action Group deployed 60 personnel, two fire engines, one carrier vehicle, three ambulances, one rubber boat, and one speed boat. The Federation Fire Iloilo Brigade assigned 21 personnel, two fire pumpers, one fire medic, and one quick response vehicle.

Volunteer groups also participated, including Konsi Organization Inc. with 15 personnel, Goozam Tigers Volunteer Organization Inc. with 15, Iloilo R6 Tigers Brigade Search and Rescue Inc. with 10, Iloilo Tigers Search and Rescue Volunteers Inc. with 15, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) with 50 personnel and two vehicles, the Dart Emergency Response Team Volunteer with 10, and the Advent Rescue Motorized Group with 10 and one patrol vehicle.

The Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) deployed 260 personnel. The Iloilo City Traffic and Transportation Management Office (ICTTMO) deployed 151 personnel and three vehicles, while the Public Order and Safety Management Office (POSMO) assigned 22 personnel and two vehicles. The General Services Office (GSO) fielded 25 personnel and two service vehicles.

Crowd estimate by activity

The Paraw Regatta Sailing Event drew an estimated 2,000 to 2,500 spectators. The Paraw Best Lechon Festival and Foodfest attracted about 3,000 to 3,500 attendees, while a sports activity in Breakthrough recorded an estimated 300 to 350 participants.

Actions taken

The Iloilo City EOC raised the alert status to blue in connection with the celebration.

Authorities conducted 24/7 monitoring of incidents within Iloilo City and monitored weather forecasts using available science-based tools. The EOC updated and coordinated with members of the Iloilo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, response clusters, the media, and the public regarding the situational status of the festival.

Monitoring of early warning devices and closed-circuit television cameras was maintained in key areas. Advisories and updates were disseminated to barangays, council members, response clusters, and the general public. A drone was deployed to provide aerial monitoring of the event.

The Public Information and Community Awareness Cluster disseminated updates and advisories through tri-media platforms.

Under the Health and Sanitation Cluster, ambulances, fire engines, ground teams, and water assets were deployed. One patient, a 15-year-old female who sustained a bump on her left hip and knee, was provided a cold compress and first aid by the Federation Fire Iloilo Brigade.

The Search, Rescue and Retrieval Cluster of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Iloilo City Fire Station and the CDRRMO Urban Search and Rescue conducted coastal monitoring and remained on standby for possible augmentation.

The Iloilo City Action Group provided backup water assets to the Philippine Coast Guard staged at Villa Beach, conducted continuous river patrolling, and monitored water activities.

The Clearing Operation Cluster installed six portalets at Villa Baybay and two at the Iloilo Freedom Grandstand, placed 10 trash bins at Villa Baybay, and conducted sanitation, street maintenance, and garbage collection.

For law and order, the Icpo provided police visibility and security within its area of responsibility, deployed a police assistance desk at Tatoy’s Manokan, cordoned performance areas, and controlled crowds to ensure safety.

The ICTTMO issued traffic advisories, assisted in traffic flow, and implemented road closures and rerouting in the activity area. The POSMO monitored ambulant vendors, conducted clearing operations against illegal vendors and illegal parking, and provided public safety assistance.

As of 2 p.m. on March 1, 2026, authorities reported that monitoring and coordination efforts remained ongoing to ensure safety and security throughout the festival. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)