LA PAZ Plaza came alive with Christmas cheer as families gathered for the Holiday Display Lighting Ceremony Monday night, November 23, 2026.

Mayor Raisa Treñas shared how Christmas holds a special place in her heart, especially as a mother who finds joy in seeing the holidays through the eyes of children.

"Christmas has always been special to me, especially nga isa na ako ka iloy. And I am sure ang mga ginikanan nga parehas ko, maka-relate gid," she said.

She also expressed her hope that the Christmas display would bring families together, create happy memories, and allow children to experience the wonder and joy of the season.

She thanked the partners who helped make the celebration possible.

Meanwhile, Arnel Santos, president of MGEN Thermal Energy Inc., emphasized that the company's responsibility extends beyond the gates of its facilities. He highlighted the importance of creating better public spaces where families can bond, make memories, and enjoy the holiday season.

He also underscored how consistent efforts and strong partnerships build trust and strengthen communities.

Adding to the festive atmosphere was a Christmas Carol Serenade by the La Paz National High School Chorale, filling the plaza with the sounds of Christmas. (PR)