Passi City LGU worker apprehended in drug bust

A PASSI City local government employee was arrested in an anti-drug operation conducted by the Passi City Police Station, the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, and the Provincial Special Operations Group around 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

The suspect, identified as alyas Bukaw, 41, a resident of Barangay Poblacion Ilawod, Passi City, Iloilo, was placed under surveillance for a month for his alleged involvement in illegal drug activities.

After verifying the information, authorities conducted a buy-bust operation that led to his arrest.

During the operation, more than 31 grams of shabu worth around P210,800 were seized from Bukaw, who was classified as a high-value individual (HVI).

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, officer-in-charge of the Iloilo Provincial Police Office (Ippo), commended the arresting officers for their unwavering dedication and commitment to eliminating the drug problem in the province.

"Congratulations on this successful drug operation. Continue to deliver more accomplishments towards ensuring a safer, more secure, and drug-free Iloilo for all of us and the future generation," Razalan said.

Bukaw is facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)