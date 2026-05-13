Passi police arrest wanted man; 11 dump trucks seized in quarry operations

OPERATIVES from the Passi City Police Station’s Tracker Team arrested a wanted person on May 12, 2026.

In separate operations conducted across Iloilo Province from May 7 to 12, the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) also intensified its campaign against illegal quarrying, resulting in the impoundment of 11 dump trucks.

Police Lieutenant Colonel German Magbanua III, chief of the Passi City Police Station, identified the suspect as 59-year-old "alias Cardo," a resident of Barangay Mula Pula.

Cardo was apprehended at approximately 10:42 a.m. Tuesday in Barangay Sablogon, Passi City.

The arrest was made under a warrant for exploitation issued on August 1, 2023, by the presiding judge of Branch 68 of the Regional Trial Court, 6th Judicial Region, in Dumangas, Iloilo.

The court recommended no bail for the suspect’s temporary liberty. The accused is currently in the custody of the Passi City Police Station pending the proper disposition of the case.

“The Iloilo Police Provincial Office sa idalum sang mabaskog kag dedikado nga liderato ni Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director, ang padayon sa mabaskog nga kampanya kontra Wanted Person agod maprotektahan ang mga pumuluyo kag mangin hilway sa krimen ang bug-os nga Probinsya sang Iloilo,” the police statement said.

In coordination with the Iloilo Provincial Government’s Task Force Overloading, the Ippo also conducted consecutive anti-illegal quarry operations from May 7 to 9. These operations led to the apprehension of 11 dump trucks in various municipalities.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, IPPO provincial director, said the crackdown aims to protect the province’s natural resources and ensure compliance with local regulations.

The Santa Barbara Municipal Police Station (MPS) recorded the highest number of apprehensions with three trucks, followed by the Passi City Police Station and Tigbauan MPS with two each. Zarraga, Dingle, Dueñas, and Guimbal MPS each recorded one apprehension.

Police investigations revealed several violations among the seized vehicles, including incompletely filled-out documents, misdeclared entries, tampered delivery receipts, open-dated documents, and the absence of hauling contracts.

Some of the trucks remain impounded at local stations as authorities prepare charges for violations of the Revised Revenue Code of Iloilo (Illegal Quarrying) against the involved operators and drivers.

“The Iloilo Police Provincial Office sa idalum sang mabaskog kag dedikado nga liderato ni Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, Provincial Director, ang padayon sa mabaskog nga kampanya kontra Illegal Quarry sa pagprotekta sang dunang manggad sang Probinsya,” the police added.

The Ippo reiterated its commitment to sustaining operations against wanted persons and illegal quarrying to maintain regional peace and protect Iloilo’s environment. (Leo Solinap)