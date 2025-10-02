Passi police evacuate 4,000 in quake; 39 students treated

THE Passi City Police Station (PCPS), working closely with the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and medical teams, evacuated nearly 4,000 students, teachers, and city officials during an earthquake that disrupted the acquaintance party of Passi City College around 10 p.m., September 30, 2025,

The incident occurred at the Passi City Arena in Barangay Poblacion Ilawod, where thousands of participants gathered for the school event. When tremors were felt, panic ensued, causing several students to faint and experience breathing difficulties.

Police personnel, who had already been deployed in the area to secure the event, immediately led attendees to safety with the assistance of CDRRMO responders and medical personnel.

A total of 39 students required medical attention. Thirty-one were brought to Don Valerio Sr. District Hospital, while eight were treated at the Passi City Health Office in Barangay Sablogon. All of them have since been discharged and are now in stable condition.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the coordinated response.

“The immediate action of our police personnel, in coordination with our partners, shows our commitment to protect and serve, especially in times of emergencies. The safety and security of everyone remains our top priority,” Ligan said.

The PCPS assured residents of its continued readiness to assist in emergencies, stressing the importance of coordination with local government units, schools, and disaster response agencies to maintain public safety during calamities. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)