Pavia police seize P900,000 'shabu'

THE Pavia Municipal Police Station (MPS) has made significant strides in its anti-drug campaign, seizing a total of P931,600 worth of illegal drugs in two separate operations on September 9, 2024.

In the first operation conducted at 12:33 a.m. in Barangay Pagsanga-an, Pavia, Iloilo, the Pavia MPS Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) arrested alias Biboy, a 34-year-old resident of Barangay San Isidro, Jaro, Iloilo City.

Approximately 65 grams of suspected shabu, valued at P442,000, were recovered from the suspect, who is a known high-value individual (HVI).

Police Colonel Bayan Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing anti-drug operations.

“We will continue our relentless campaign against those involved in the illegal drug trade. To our fellow Ilonggos, please remain supportive of our efforts. Your cooperation is crucial in keeping our communities safe,” Razalan said.

In a second operation conducted at 11:05 a.m. in Barangay Mali-ao, Pavia, Iloilo the SDET apprehended alias Alog, a 45-year-old nursing attendant from Iloilo City.

This operation resulted in the seizure of approximately 72 grams of suspected shabu, valued at P489,600.

"Our aggressive stance against illegal drugs remains unwavering. The Pavia MPS’ SDET successful operation reflects the Ilonggo cops’ commitment to dismantling drug networks and ensuring the safety of our communities. We call on the community to continue supporting our ongoing campaign to eradicate illegal drugs and uphold peace and order," Razalan said.

Both suspects are now under police custody and will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Philippines)