Pavia police seized P476,000 'shabu' from tricycle driver

AN anti-drug operation resulted in the arrest of a high-value drug suspect and tricycle driver in Barangay Balabag, Pavia, Iloilo, on October 12, 2024.

The Pavia Municipal Police Station’s (MPS) Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) conducted the operation at 6:23 p.m., seizing approximately 70 grams of suspected shabu worth P476,000 from the suspect, identified as Rod.

Iloilo Provincial Police Office (Ippo) Director Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, lauded the team's determination and thanked the community for their continued support in curbing illegal drug activities.

"I commend the dedication and commitment of our operating teams to stop the proliferation of illegal drugs in our beloved province. It is indeed remarkable. I also very much appreciate the trust and support of the Ilonggos to their police," Razalan said.

Razalan emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to free Iloilo province from the threat of illegal drugs.

Rod, a tricycle driver residing in National Housing Authority (NHA), Barangay Balabag, had been under surveillance for nearly three months after authorities received reports from concerned citizens about his involvement in illegal drug activities.

He was allegedly sourcing drugs from Iloilo City and distributing them across Pavia.

Authorities arrested Rod, marking a significant achievement in Iloilo's campaign against illegal drugs, and are now working to trace Rod's sources and collaborators to dismantle the drug network. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)