PDEA arrested three high-value drug targets in La Paz buy-bust operation

IN A coordinated operation, anti-narcotics agents arrested three high-value drug targets in Barangay Baldoza, Lapaz District, Iloilo City on June 5, 2024.

The buy-bust operation, conducted at around 11:40 am, involved personnel from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) - Western Visayas Special Enforcement Team (RSET) Alpha, PDEA Iloilo, Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) Special Operating Unit (SOU) - Western Visayas, and the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2.

Authorities seized several sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated weight of 60 grams and a street value of approximately P180,000 according to PDEA.

Other confiscated items included folded aluminum foil strips believed to contain shabu residue, buy-bust money, a mobile phone, a black coin purse, disposable lighters, and glass tube water pipes.

Apprehended during the operation were three individuals identified as Errol, 47, believed to be the maintainer of a drug den, Carlo, 50, and Anthony,41.

The suspects are currently detained and facing charges for violating Sections 5, 6, 11, 12, and 15 of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)