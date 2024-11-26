ILOILO

PDEA arrests 3, seizes P136,000 shabu in Bacolod

PDEA arrests 3, seizes P136,000 shabu in Bacolod
BACOLOD. The PDEA Western Visayas Special Enforcement Team Bravo and allied units dismantled a drug den in Barangay 27, Bacolod City, during a buy-bust operation on November 23, 2024.PDEA Western Visayas
Published on

A JOINT operation dismantled a drug den and arrested three high-value targets during a buy-bust operation in Purok Star Apple 1, Barangay 27, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, on November 23, 2024.

The operation was led by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Western Visayas Special Enforcement Team Bravo (RSET Bravo) in coordination with the PDEA Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office, Seaport Interdiction Unit-Negros Occidental, RSET Alpha, and the Bacolod City Police Office Station 4.

The arrested individuals were identified as Allan, 46; Michael, 34; and Arthur, 46.

Authorities recovered several sachets of shabu weighing approximately 20 grams, with an estimated street value of P136,000.

Other confiscated items included improvised tooters containing shabu residue, buy-bust money consisting of a P500 bill and three P50 bills, a coin purse, and a wallet.

The suspects are now in custody and will face charges for violating multiple sections of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, including Sections 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs), 6 (Maintenance of a Drug Den), 7 (Employees and Visitors of a Drug Den), 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), and 12 (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia). (Leo Solinap)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph