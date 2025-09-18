PDEA destroys P136 million worth of illegal drugs in Iloilo City

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Western Visayas destroyed more than P136 million worth of illegal drugs and chemicals at the Iloilo City Landfill in Barangay Calajunan, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City, on September 18, 2025.

The destruction, conducted at 9 a.m., was carried out in compliance with Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. It was witnessed by representatives from the judiciary, law enforcement, local officials, non-government organizations, and the media.

PDEA in Western Visayas reported that the items destroyed included 19.27 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) valued at P131.05 million; 45 kilos of marijuana worth P5.4 million; psilocin; and ephedrine. Expired medicines were also disposed of.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Western Visayas Acting Regional Director Ralph Rommel D. Torres stressed the importance of transparency in drug destruction.

“More than anything, we want to dispel any public notion that confiscated drugs are being retrieved for re-selling in the barangays. With the continued support and cooperation of the courts, we assure the people of Western Visayas, that we can look forward to more activities like this to witness the actual destruction of confiscated drugs and chemicals,” Torres said.

He added that the destruction symbolizes the region’s commitment to the nationwide campaign against illegal drugs.

“The vision for a drug-free Philippines is doable if all duty-bearers and stakeholders perform their mandates and roles to be involved in the fight against drugs. Let this be our humble contribution towards the achievement of a drug-resilient Western Visayas,” Torres said.

The destroyed drugs were seized in different anti-drug operations across the region and subjected to court orders before their disposal. Officials said the activity ensures accountability and compliance with the law while reassuring the public that seized drugs no longer pose a risk to communities. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)